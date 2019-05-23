Nwankwo Kanu Thumbs up Monimichelle

Wants him to re-grass Abuja, Lagos Stadiums

Former Super Eagles Captain, Nwankwo Kanu has given a pat on the back to the Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe.

Nwankwo who spoke during the Gov. Akinwumi Ambode Testimonial game played at the Agege soccer temple last weekend, described Egbe’s firm as Africa’s leading stadium construction outfit, even as he urged federal and state governments to partne him to change the face of Nigerian football pitches.

“Monimichelle is simply number one in Africa. I am proud of him and what he is doing to change the face of our stadiums. His jobs are world-class and I would want him to be given the job of re-grassing the national stadium pitches in Abuja and Lagos so that Eagles can return to their traditional home,” Kanu stressed.

The former African Player of the Year was one of the African stars that featured in the African XI versus Naija Legends game.

He was his old self as he dazzled fans to the best of football with some fans jokingly recommending that Coach Gernot Rohr should include him and the trio of Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Emmanuel Amuneke and Garba Lawal in Nigeria’s final squad list to the AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

After scoring Naija Legends’ opener in the 4-4 thriller, the commentator described his combination with Jay Jay as “Network that Never Fails.”

Monimichelle handled the Enyimba Stadium Aba, the Samson Siasia Stadium pitches as well as the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi and Karkanda Stadium in Katsina.

The Onikan Stadium pitch in Lagos is at the moment being re-grassed by Monimichelle.