Muhammed Celebrates Team-of-the-Week Spotlight with HNK Gorica

With a game to spare in the exciting Croatian Priva HHL, Erstwhile Golden Eaglets’ Captain Musa Muhammed was named along with other teammates in the Team-of-the-Week as HNK Gorica cruised to a 1-0 win over NK Osijek on Match-day 35.

The result ensured HNK Gorica maintained their fifth position on the table but it was a clean sweep in the weekly award as three other players earned nominations on the Team-of-the-Week.

Apart from Igrac Kola and midfielder Marino Marina, striker Joey Suk who struck the solitary winner against NK Osijek was named as the player of the round while club manager Sergej Jakirovic was honoured with the coach of the week.

“This is one of our best moments in the Croatian league this season,” explained the free-scoring Muhammed who netted his first goal for HNK Gorica in the penultimate 4-1 win over NK Istra.

“ We had a very good game against NK Osijek and I think the choice of four of us and the coach in the Team-of-the week for round 35 is really good.

“ I’m personally very happy and I will continue to give my best.”

Since he turned pro in 2015, the 22-year-old former Flying Eagles ‘ captain has played in Turkey and Bulgaria and arrived at HNK Gorcia after loan spells at Basaksehir and Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

He noted his good form was not unconnected with the good atmosphere at the Croatian side:

“I’m just happy to be here now with HNK Gorica .People here really like me and I love to work with this kind of people; I hope we can achieve something great together. Honestly, I’m just happy to be here.”

Meanwhile, HNK Gorica would round off their campaign on Sunday in an away tie to sixth-placed NK Lokomotiva.