Ishaku: Govs Can’t Do Anything About Insecurity

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku wednesday reiterated the call for the establishment of State Police in the country to check increasing cases of insecurity, stressing that no governor can do anything about the insecurity in his state.

Ishaku made the call in Jalingo, the state capital, while answering questions from journalists shortly after he flagged off the distribution of fertilisers, seedlings, and Agrochemicals for Taraba farmers for the 2019 farming season.

The governor who said he was helpless and cannot do anything over the security situation in the state called on the residents to pray to God for peace in the state.

“If any governor tells you that he will do anything about insecurity, such a governor is lying.

“As governors, we don’t have control over the Police or Army and virtually there is nothing we can do over security. We have been calling for the establishment of state police, but nobody seems to consider our position.

“The constitution did not place the security architecture of the country in the hands of governors. I am praying myself for peace and I have also asked the people of the state to pray for peace in the state,” he said.

On his agenda for the next four years, Ishaku said he will use the next four years to consolidate on his achievements in the first term and boost the economy of the state through Agriculture.

According to him, the state has great agricultural potential and his administration will leverage on the potential to make millions in the state through rice and other produce for the good of the people.

“We have experimented rice farming in Karim Lamido and the result is wonderful; we are now extending it to the River Donga and River Taraba plains in the southern and central parts of the state.

“We have procured tractors for large scale and middle scale farmers as well as rice milling machines so that our rice can be processed locally, thereby stopping companies from exploiting our farmers,” he said