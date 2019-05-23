I8 Persons Killed by Bandits Buried as Buhari Vows to Secure Katsina

Re-emphasises his respect for judiciary

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Angered by the killings in Kastina State on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari, has directed the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin to intervene immediately in the state, and bring a feedback, noting that the state must be secured at all cost.

President Buhari has also re-emphasised his respect for the country’s judiciary and his willingness to abide by their decisions at all times.

This is coming as remains of the 18 persons killed by armed bandits in Batsari Local Government Area of the state were buried yesterday.

Buhari, who had just returned from Saudi Arabia, specifically, instructed the security chiefs to find out how the operation was carried out by the perpetrators, not minding the Holy month of Ramadhan, and put in place structures to prevent future occurrence.

Disclosing this in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari expressed shock and vowed to fish out the killers.

He admonished that all those instigating violence in the North and other parts of the country will be exposed and made to face the wrath of the law.

The president commiserated with the governor and people of Katsina State over the losses.

He prayed that Allah will comfort those who have lost loved ones. The president has also re-emphasised his respect for the country’s judiciary and his willingness to abide by their decisions at all times.

Speaking yesterday at an Iftar dinner with the representatives of the Third Arm of the government, at his official residence, President Buhari said he believed that the judiciary should be independent and recalled how he submitted himself to the adjudication of the courts three times on his way to becoming president without any fuss because, as he said, “I respect the institution. I have come before you three times before I got here on the fourth run for the office. Your word is the last word on any given issue.”

He praised the capabilities of Nigerian judges, saying that “your training and experience has earned you respect.”

In his remarks in appreciation of the Ramadhan fast-breaking, the Acting Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, leading retired Chief Justices, some Justices of the Supreme Court and heads of courts in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), assured the country that the judiciary will continue to do its best in safeguarding the country’s democracy.

He praised President Buhari for not meddling in the affairs of the courts in the country.

Meanwhile, the remains of the 18 persons killed by armed bandits in Batsari LGA of the state were buried yesterday.

The victims, mostly farmers, were attacked by bandits while cultivating their farmlands at Yar Gamji village of the council.

Aggrieved youths had in a protest on Tuesday night ferried the corpses of the victims from Batsari to Katsina, the state capital, where they displayed them before the Emir of Katisna, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman and Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

Performing the funeral rite, the Chief Imam of Katsina Central Mosque, Mustapha Ahmed, prayed for God to grant the deceased eternal rest, and sued for peace among the warring parties.

Addressing journalists shortly after the funeral rite, the District Head of Batsari, Alhaji Mannir Ruma, said bandits had earlier threatened that there would be no farming activities in the area in this rainy season.

The paramount ruler affirmed that the bandits had been harassing farmers in the area with sophisticated weapons, adding that the victims were cultivating their farms when the bandits ambushed them.

He called on security agencies and the state government to rekindle their efforts to curtail what he described as an act of God to enable farmers to return to farm.

Also speaking at the funeral, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Batsari LGA, Mr. Mannir Mu’azu, decried the horrific incidences of bandits’ attacks, saying the attacks had continued unabated in the area due to inadequate security.

According to the council boss, the security personnel in the state were not doing anything to tackle the deadly attacks confronting residents in the area.

He stated that the situation if left unchecked would affect this year’s farming season, as according to him, many farmers in the area had vacated their farmlands due to fear of being attack by the bandits.