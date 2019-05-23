Firm Offers Bonus to Sports Fans

As Sports’ betting in the country continue to evolve, a new online betting site -Bettabet.ng, has entered the Nigerian market with a promise of exciting offerings for fans.

According to a statement issued in Lagos by the promoters of the new brand, Bettabet.ng, a sports betting website created and operated by International Lottery and Gaming Limited, owners of Naija Lottery, draws upon best practices from leading European bet markets. It is also stated that it was driven by top-notch safety systems as it ensures reliability and security for sports fans on all betting transactions.

“The launch of Bettabet.ng is premised on moves by International Lottery and Gaming Limited to transform betting and address contemporary challenges encountered by enthusiasts with exciting games and great odds on the online platform,” the statement stated.

Managing Director International Lottery and Gaming Limited, Mr. Manolis Lambrakis was quoted as saying that the birth of the company reflects ingenuities from the frontline gaming firm.

He said: “The desire of the company was not just to establish a sports betting platform but also to provide job opportunities for Nigerians. Addressing unemployment among Nigerian youths is the core philosophy behind the establishment of the company.

“We are not in the market to receive money from our customers alone, our desire is to provide social, economic and financial upliftment to youths and help the government reduce unemployment across the country”, He noted.

Bettabet.ng is a product of years of research into the yearning of sports betting fans in Nigeria, hence the decision to incorporate popular sports from other climes including basketball, volleyball, tennis, casino, jackpot, keno among others which are not yet household names in Nigeria but have received the craving of betting fans who longed for a platform that offers them the opportunity to bet on them.

Speaking on delivering value to betting fans, Mr Lambrakis notes: “Aside the popular top European leagues, Champions and Europa Leagues and other football leagues that commands tremendous followership among Nigerians, our research indicated that sports such as baseball, ice hockey, water polo, snooker, cricket, Aussie Rules, Futsal, floorball and darts, that are not traditionally accepted in this part of the world are attracting the attention of sport betting fans, hence our desire to offer fans the chance to make a living from betting on them.

The Managing Director says the firm has acquired all necessary documents from regulatory authorities, as the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) visited the firm’s corporate headquarters in Lagos recently to inspect facilities and preparedness before granting license of operation.

On Bettabet.ng payment system, Marketing Director, Mike Ogor affirmed that the site’s mobile payment structure is reliable and ranks top in the betting industry. He allayed any fear of electronic fraud as he explained that the betting firm has put in place world class equipment.

Ogor noted that Bettabet.ng is partnering with leading payment solutions providers in Nigeria for fast digital payment once a player wins.