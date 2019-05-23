Association Launches Scholarship Scheme, Sponsors PLWD

Oluchi Chibuzor

As part of its contribution towards alleviating the plight of physically challenged youths, the Cosmopolitan Women Club (CWC) has sponsored three students in its recently launched scholarship scheme set up to help facilitate their educational needs up to tertiary institution.

The President, CWC, Mrs. Adeorike Durosinmi-Etti, who disclosed this at her investiture event held in Lagos recently, said the initiative was designed to give recipients opportunities to further improve their potential in life as many were incapacitated by funds.

She said: “We believe all hands must be on deck to assist those that are brilliant but do not have means to further their education, the club is sponsoring student of Paceli School for the Blind, Queens College and Ijaniki School, and we are prepared to fund them to tertiary level.”

The immediate past President, CWC, Bintu-Fatima Tinubu enumerated the major success story of the club, which includes hosting interactive session for the gubernatorial candidates of various political parties and independent public lecture.

A former Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Mrs. Sarah Sosan encouraged stakeholders in the educational sector to seek for restructuring of the nation’s current educational system of 6-3-3-4 to allow flexibility of learning by choice, adding that there was need to have a consolidated teachers’ fund.

“We need to restore basic education properly in the primary and to restructure our current educational system of 6-3-3-4 to allow learning of skills across all boarders, because some may like vocational and technical education to set up their own businesses and there is need for government to have a consolidated fund for teachers, ” she noted.