APC Lauds Fayemi’s Emergence as NGF Chair

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Ekiti state governor and the newly elected chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi, to ensure the continuation of strategic partnership with the federal government in deepening democracy and entrenching good governance in the country.

In a congratulatory message issued on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, APC described his election as the right choice judging by Fayemi’s proven record of progressive leadership and experience as a development expert, minister and governor.

“Since its establishment, the non-partisan Nigeria Governors’ Forum has been a strategic partner in deepening democracy and entrenching good governance in the country. We are confident that the NGF under Fayemi’s leadership will continue in this best practice by cooperating and supporting the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration in delivering on the Change Agenda for Nigerians, particularly as the country gears up for the next four years of the administration’s renewed mandate,” the party said.