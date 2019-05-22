Presidential Election Petition: Bulkachuwa to Rule on Application for Recusal

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The President of Court of Appeal and chairman, Presidential Election Tribunal Panel, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, will rule on a application asking her to recuse herself from the panel at 2 O’clock today.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had argued through their lead counsel, Dr. Levy Uzoukwu (SAN) that Bulkachuwa had relationship with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because her husband is one of the senators-elect.

After listening to applications of the petitioners and the respondents, Bulkachuwa said she would rule on the application at 2pm.