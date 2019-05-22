Court Strikes out Suit Seeking to Prevent Ihedioha’s Inauguration

Amby Uneze in Owerri

A Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, Imo State capital, yesterday struck out a suit seeking to prevent the inauguration of the Imo State Governor-elect, Mr. Emeka Ihedioha, on May 29.

The plaintiff and governorship candidate of the Democratic Alternative (DA) party in the March 9 governorship election, Mr. Clifford Eze had asked the court to stop Ihedioha’s inauguration, stressing that the process that saw his election was flawed.

Delivering judgment, Justice Tijjani Ringim, said that Eze lacked the right to approach a regular court for a post-election matter.

Ringim struck out the suit, saying that his court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit while awarding a N5 million cost against the plaintiff.

In his reaction, a defence counsel, Mr. Emeka Ihejirika, said that apart from the lack of jurisdiction, court processes were also abused by the plaintiffs.

“The plaintiffs are already at the tribunal and it is the same matters they brought up for argument at the tribunal that they are still bringing up before a regular court.”

“Apart from the Federal High Court lacking the jurisdiction to entertain the suit, it was an abuse of court processes. That was why the court slammed a N5 million cost against the plaintiffs,” he said.

The governor-elect and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the said election however thanked the court for defending justice, adding that his victory was for the people of the state.

He reiterated his readiness to work with everybody, including the plaintiffs and members of the opposition parties so as to move the state forward as from May 29.