Braie Named Among Top 25 CEO’s

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Linkage Assurance Plc, Mr Daniel Braie, has been named among Top 25 CEOs whose companies impacted positively on investors at the Nigerian Stock Exchange in the 2018 financial year.

The Top 25 CEOs & Next Bulls Awards Organised by Business Day Media Limited in partnership with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), which debuted in 2012 seeks to recognise chief executive officers of institutions who distinguished themselves by adding value to the investments of shareholders.

“These companies have been honoured for contributing to the growth of the market capitalisation of quoted firms in 2018, in spite of the overall market performance ending in the negative territory, while others were celebrated for inculcating good corporate governance, innovations and raising the standards of their organisations to a point where it would be seamless if they were to be listed on the NSE today, the organisers had said.

The Executive Director, Technical, Linkage Assurance Plc, Mr Okanlawon, who represented Braie, received the award on behalf of the company.

Commenting on the award, he thanked the organisers for recognisng the efforts that the board and management of the Linkage Assurance were making to ensure value creation for shareholders.

“As a company, we are committed to sustaining the rules and regulations of the capital market, ensure regulatory compliance and good corporate governance practice,” he said.

He noted that the company would continue to deploy strategies and measures to increase insurance penetration and grow the business such that its shareholders would continue to earn good returns on their investment.

According to him, the potential of the insurance industry was huge, as he called on the general public to embrace insurance as the most effective and efficient means of managing their risks against unforeseen circumstances.

Linkage Assurance Plc in the 2018 financial year recorded a 31 percent increase in gross premium written, moving from N4.10 billion in 2017 to N5.39 billion, while its total assets closed at N23. 15 billion.