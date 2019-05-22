Nigeria’s Dele-Bashiru Tipped to Shine in Poland

The FIFA Under-20 World Cup begins in Poland tomorrow Thursday, May 23 with Senegal facing Tahiti at the Arena Lublin, Lublin, while the Flying Eagles begin their campaign against Qatar the following day.

As part of their lead-up to the tournament, the official website of FIFA has picked the top ten starlets primed to shine at Poland 2019 and beyond.

According to allnigeriasoccer.com, there are no prizes for guessing that Manchester City wonderkid Tom Dele-Bashiru is the Flying Eagles player that made the list.

The remaining nine players that made the cut include: Nehuen Perez (Argentina), Radoslaw Majecki (Poland), Timothy Weah (USA), Dan-Axel Zagadou (France), Diego Lainez (Mexico), Lee Kangin (Korea Republic), Moises Ramirez (Ecuador), Turki Al-Ammar (Saudi Arabia) and Erling Haland (Norway).

On Dele-Bashiru, FIFA wrote: ”Born in Manchester, Dele-Bashiru represented England’s U-16s but will be pulling the strings for the Flying Eagles at Poland 2019.

”He earned his first appearance for Manchester City during a League Cup match against Leicester City in 2017.”

The 19-year-old Dele-Bashiru was the most impressive Flying Eagles player during their training camp in Germany and it is all but confirmed that he will make his international debut against Qatar.