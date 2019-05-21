WACOT Distributes Fertilizers, Others to Farmers in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The management of WACOT Company Limited said it has commenced the distribution of tractors, fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides and other farming tools to farmers in Katsina State at subsidise rate in order to boost food production.

The gesture according to the company, was to complement federal government’s efforts at revitalising the agricultural sector and ameliorate the plight bedevilling farmers in Nigeria.

Managing Director of the company, Mr. Ujwal Canta, who stated this while commissioning the company’s Agricultural Centre in Funtua recently, said the centre would provide farmers with all the needed farming inputs at lower cost. He explained the agriculture centre was among other reasons, established to promote efforts of stakeholders to improve and sustain food production, quality and quantity in Katsina in particular and Nigeria at large.

“The Agric Centre would remain one of the top centres for all agricultural needs of the farmers ranging from quality seeds, fertilizer, insecticides, herbicides, tractors, farm mechanisation implement at subsidise rate.

“WACOT Limited is ready to help farmers produce more yield and improved agricultural products in Nigeria. WACOT Limited is in the best position to guide farmers on modern techniques in agriculture for better yield and optimum productivity,” Canta explained.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for revamping the agricultural sector, which he said helped WACOT to invest in agriculture that led to the establishment of a factory in Kebbi State, saying “now one of the largest rice mill factory in Africa which produce rice comparable to the quality of Thailand.”

Earlier, the WACOT Manager, Human Resources and Administration, Dr. Mustapha Kabir, informed the gathering that WACOT Limited was established in 1997 as a ginnery in Funtua, adding that the company is now one of the top agric company in Nigeria.

He reaffirmed that the agric centre was established in Funtua to better the lives of farmers and improve the economic status of the country, calling on farmers in the state to patronise the Centre.

On his part, the District Head of Mairuwa, Alhaji Sani Idris Sambo, commended WACOT Management for alleviating the suffering of farmers and revolutionising the agricultural sector, appealing for the sustainability of the tempo.