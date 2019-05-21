Kwara Governor-elect Opts for Low-key Inauguration

Kwara State Governor-elect AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has announced a low-key inauguration ceremony on May 29, according to a statement by the inauguration committee.

The committee’s chairman, Senator Suleiman Ajadi, said in the statement that the austere programme was to reflect the lean purse of Kwara, especially because some events commemorating Democracy Day would hold barely two weeks later on June 12.

“Consequently, there will be a Swearing-in Ceremony at the Government House, followed by the Thanksgiving Prayer holding simultaneously at the Central Mosque Ilorin and Church Service at 11a.m.of the same day,” the statement said.

The statement also urged all well wishers to join the prayers simultaneously across the state for the Almighty God’s guidance and blessings towards a peaceful and successful tenure .

It said the governor will later meet with Kwara State elders and Leaders of Thoughts.

The governor will meet with representatives of the civil servants and also, separately, confer with the Kwara State Traditional Council led by the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari,” the statement added.

The statement said the state would also observe democracy day on the 12th of June as a public holiday with a programme of events to be announced later.