Katsina Police Parade Suspected Kidnappers of Masari’s Mother in-law, 65 Others

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command yesterday paraded five suspected kidnappers of Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s mother in-law, Hajiya Hauwa Yusuf, and 65 other suspected kidnappers terrorising the state.

The 80-year-old Hauwa, who is the mother of Binta, Masari’s wife, was kidnapped at her residence in Kofar-Kaura Layout in Katsina in March and released after an undisclosed ransom had been paid.

Parading the suspects before journalists, the state Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, said the criminals were nabbed on March 8, 2019, based on intelligence reports

According to him, “Those arrested were Abubakar M. Sani aka ‘KUBI’, 23, Sokoto Rima Quarters, Katsina; Abdullahi Dani alias ‘Dan-Bose’, 25, of Sabuwar Unguwar Quarters in Katsina; Rabe Hamza alias ‘Tankabaje’, 30, of Nasarawa-Bugaje, Jibia LGA of the state; Marwana Gide, 25, of Yar-Maiwa village, Batsari LGA of the state.

“The other suspect, Abdulhakim Bishir, alias ‘Danruma’ 22, of Sabuwar Ungwar Quarters in Katsina, who has been on the run, was arrested by the police on May 14, 2019 in Kano State.”

Similarly, the command also disclosed that it has arrested 65 other suspected kidnappers who have been terrorising the state by the operatives of operation ‘Puff Adder’.

Buba, who paraded the suspects, said the achievements recorded by the command through operation ‘Puff Adder’ would go a long way in tackling kidnapping, cattle rustling and banditry bedeviling the state.

Items recovered from the suspects, according to the state police chief, were 43 AK47 rifles, 1,500 ammunition, 19 Dane guns, seven locally made pistols, 200 cartridges, 44 motorcycles, five vehicles, two English pistols, one Travor 27 rifle among others.

The police commissioner, however, called on the public to support the police by providing information that would lead to the apprehension of criminals in the state.

He affirmed that the command under his watch would not relent in its ongoing onslaught against banditry and other heinous crimes, warning those he said are aiding bandits with information to desist from or face the wrath of the law.