Flutterwave Bags ISO Certifications

Ugo Aliogo

Flutterwave has been awarded ISO 27001 and 22301 certifications by the International Standards for Organisation in Switzerland.

Following the successful completion of the certification process in 2018, Flutterwave was officially awarded the certificates recently.

Speaking at an event in Lagos recently, the Chief Executive Officer, Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, said the certificate was a testament of the company’s security globalisation focus.

He also noted that as a payment company in Africa, its desire was to remain global, “and part of that requires us to also do ISO. ISO helps us to guarantee security of our information, business opportunity management principles at Flutterwave.”

According to him, “The benefits is more for internal processes, to also attest to the fact that we have been able to build systems that are sustainable, also to ensure that we as a company can have continuity in business if anything happens, also because ISO is a requirement we have to fulfil as a global company.

“We are not trying to be local, we are global company. Being means doing what companies in the UK and United States do and we are moving on that part. We want to be global in our security, information, and continuity in business. We are a company that helps companies accept money on before of it clients. We want to use this leverage on our global consumer acquisition.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, Digital Jewels, Adedoyin Odunfa, noted that the need to build cyber resilience, a fusion of information security and business continuity disciplines became imperative, “to address the downside risk associated with the adoption of technology especially for organisations built on technology such as Flutterwave.”

Odunfa, after guiding Flutterwave through the end-to-end accreditation journey to the PCIDSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard), urged the company to further secure its information assets beyond the cardholder data scope of PCIDSS alongside building resilience into its processes.

She added that building resilience would be achieved by developing an integrated management system comprising an information security management system based on the ISO27001 Standard and a business continuity management system based on the ISO22301 Standard.

The ISO 27001 is awarded to organisations that prove that they have systems in place to maintain, establish and continually improve their information security management system within the organisation.

ISO 22301 certifications are awarded to businesses that have passed the requirements to show that they are capable of planning and establishing a business management system within the context of their industry.