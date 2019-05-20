Turkish Airlines to Unveil Five Lounges at New Istanbul Airport

Chinedu Eze

Turtish Airlines has said it will open five passenger lounges available for Business Class, Miles & Smiles Elite Plus & Elite, Star Alliance Gold and Corporate Club passengers with the completion of its, ‘Great Move,’ a brand new home base, Istanbul Airport.

There are currently three lounges open, which include the Turkish Airlines Business Lounge, Miles & Smiles Lounge and Domestic Lounge. The Exclusive Lounge and Arrival Lounge are planned to open later in 2019.

The Turkish Airlines Business Lounge has an approximate area of over 60,000 square feet, seats 765 guests and features 13 private suites with showers. Turkish Airlines designed a 130 square foot museum in there in collaboration with the arts and cultural institution in Istanbul.

The Turkish Airlines Miles & Smiles Lounge on over 60,000 square feet space, seats 765 guests and offers 11 private suites with showers and space where guests can rest on comfortable couches, savor delicious and enjoy exclusive treats from Turkey along with international cuisine, or enjoy mobile masseur services.

A console gaming experience, golf simulators and large children’s play area provide entertainment, while a technology center with 3D glasses and virtual reality is planned. The two lounges also provide meeting rooms, a library and prayer room.

The Turkish Airlines Domestic Lounge is accessible through a special entrance gate located outside the terminal so passengers can complete check-in procedures and transfer directly to the aircraft via buses. Lounge amenities include comfortable couches, Turkish cuisine, a large children’s play area, media wall with multiple TV screens and a prayer room.

According to Turkish Airlines General Manager for Lagos, Mr. Yunus Ozbek, “As the global carrier that flies to more destinations in the world, we are well aware of passenger traffic and constantly strive to adapt in order to provide absolute comfort, style and unique travel experience for our travelers.

“These lounges have been uniquely designed to make traveling for Turkish Airlines’ Business Class, Miles & Smiles Elite Plus & Elite, Star Alliance Gold and Corporate Club passengers an activity like no other at our new home in Istanbul.”

The overall design concept of the Business Class and Miles & Smiles Lounges reflect an Aegean theme, including designs depicting breezes from the Aegean region. The Ribbon wall, which is the most special figure in Turkish Airlines’ lounges and inspired by a flow motif, consists of solid wood panels that undulate through all lounges. Panels circulating in the halls have amorphous movements expressing the flow.