Ooni to Host Tour Operators’ AGM at Ife Grand Resorts

All is set for the much anticipated Annual General Meeting of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators in Osun State, Nigeria.

The 2019 AGM which will be hosted by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, at the Ife Grand Resorts and Leisure is slated to hold May 24.

The AGM under the theme, Impact of Culture, Partnerships and Governance on Nigeria Tourism Development, will feature a four-day program to include a tour of Osun state, sacred sites and the palace of the Ooni from May 23, while the AGM will hold on May 24.

The national president of NATOP, Hajia Bilkisu Abdul, said the program is targeted at exploring south western Nigeria, spotlighting Ife as a cultural and religious destination to both domestic and international tourists.

The NATOP president thanked the monarch for his kind gesture to host the AGM, and hinted that the DG, Nigerian Council of Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe and DG, Nigeria Tourism Development Commission, Folorunsho Folarin-Coker, have confirmed they will be attending the AGM.

Abdul said presidents of associations, tourism expert Ikechi Uko and other special guests have been invited for this year’s AGM.

General Manager, Ife Grand Resorts, Habib Reuben, in a statement said: “Ife awaits tour operators who will help position our unique product and rich culture which is very dear to the Kabiyesi’s heart and help redefine weekend travel culture for Nigerians and international tourists.”

The AGM is coming after Abdul led NATOP executive members on a courtesy visit to the palace of the Ooni in March.

Oba Ogunwusi has promised to showcase the huge tourism assets of Ife, the source of Yoruba civilisation, during the AGM.

According to Abdul, “As a national association we use our AGM to expose our members to the huge tourism potentials and resources available in Nigeria.”

The 2018 edition of NATOP AGM was hosted in Jos by the Plateau State Government while the 2017 AGM which was held in Lagos, was attended by the Minister of information Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. The 2016 edition of The AGM was held in Calabar.

NATOP is an association of tour operators involved in both outbound and inbound Tourism.