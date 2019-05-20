Obaseki thanks Edo Central leaders for unprecedented victory in State Assembly polls

…Urge them to shun the few greedy individuals trying to cause disaffection

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has expressed appreciation to leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo Central Senatorial District of the state, noting that they worked assiduously for the success of the party in the area during the State House of Assembly elections.

The governor said this when he met with the leaders at the residence of the Chairman of APC in Edo State, Barr. Anselm Ojezua, in Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area.

The governor said the victory recorded in the area which made it possible for the APC to clinch the 24 seats in the House of Assembly is worthy of commendation and shows that the leaders have done well in communicating the achievements of his administration and the party to the people at the grassroots.

He restated his commitment to the welfare of Edo people, noting that no section of the state would be left out in the determined march to spread development across the state.

The governor also urged party leaders in the area to shun the antics of a few greedy individuals who are trying to cause disaffection in the party, stressing that the APC is united for the development of the state and not to fritter the state’s resources for selfish gains.

He admonished them to remain steadfast in the support for the government and the numerous policies rolled out to provide better living conditions for residents, adding that with continued, unwavering support more developmental projects will continue across the state.

Chairman of Edo State Chapter of the APC, Anselm Ojezua, said the consultative meeting is an on-going effort to ensure that the party members are updated with developments in the state.

He said the leadership of APC in Edo Central Senatorial District are happy with the developmental strides of the governor in the state, noting “The conclusion of the meeting is that he should continue with his good works in developing the state. He should not be distracted by the noise in the state. The governor should focus on his job at the appropriate time the leadership of the party will take a position.”