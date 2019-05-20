Dan Oil, Wells Carlton Hotel Back Okpekpe Race

One of Nigeria’s leading indigenous oil and gas companies, Dan Oil and Petrochemicals Limited and The Wells Carlton Hotel and Luxury Apartments, a five-star hospitality outfit have become the latest corporate organisations to throw their weight behind the IAAF silver label Okpekpe

International 10km Road Race.

Mercy Etukudo, who heads the secretariat of the first road running event in West Africa to be granted an IAAF label status announced at the weekend the coming on board of the two heavyweight companies as preparations continue for a hitch-free race on Saturday in Okpekpe near Auchi, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

“We are delighted to have on board one of Nigeria’s leading international oil companies, Dan Oil and Petrochemicals Limited and The Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments as official partners.

“While Dan Oil, an indigenous oil and gas company incorporated in 2002 under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a limited liability company will sponsor our women empowerment programme,

The Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments is coming as our hotel/hospitality partner,” said the delectable Miss Etukudo.

“The Okpekpe race is not just about athletes running on a smooth, asphalted road constructed by the Edo State government in and around Okpekpe town, it is also used as a platform to promote causes that will benefit the society or draw attention to social vices. Since the inaugural edition of the race, we have always had people and organisations who used our platform to promote so many charitable causes.

“On our own, we have also been consistent in empowering women of the community as we know there is no better tool for development that is more effective than empowering our women. Like the saying goes, when you educate a man, you educate an individual but when you educate a woman, you are educating an entire family.

“This is why we are happy that Dan Oil and Petrochemicals Limited has accepted to empower not less than 50 women in and around Okpekpe town. The women will be trained and provided tool to work,” said Etukudo.

”We are also happy with the official announcement of The Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments as our official hotel/hospitality partner. We are super delighted the owner of the five-star hotel, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo JP has also registered for the race.

“He will be among our celebrity runners that will race alongside His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung,” concludes the race official.