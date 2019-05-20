Buhari to Visit Ogun May 25

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will be paying an official visit to the state on Saturday, May 25.

The governor disclosed this yesterday, in Abeokuta, the state capital, while inspecting work on some of the projects, scheduled to be commissioned by the president.

Addressing journalists, Amosun assured that Buhari will arrive Abeokuta by 9.05 a.m. on Saturday, urging residents to come out and give him a rousing welcome.

Some of the projects, which the governor said are billed for commissioning, are Judicial Complex, along Kobape road, Amphitheatre in the City Centre and the renovated old Governor’s Office, at Oke-Ilewo.

Others are the 250-bed ultramodern hospital at Oke-Mosan, Wasinmi International Airport, in Ewekoro Local Government Area and the Ogun State Television Digital studio, along Ajebo road.

Amosun restated his government’s resolve to work till its tenure ends, assuring that the contractors will be working round the clock to ensure completion of ongoing projects.