Celebration of Life… John Abebe Plans Big for Mother’s Burial

In the next few weeks, connected businessman and grand old man of oil and gas John Abebe will throw a huge shindig in honour of his late mother, Madam Theresa Omosebhoa Abebe who passed away in December last year. The distinguished matriarch of the Abebe family who lived a long, eventful and accomplished life was 89 when she died.

Mrs. Abebe was the wife of Dr. Christopher Abebe, the first Nigerian Chairman/Managing Director of United African Company, UAC, and Chairman, Nigerian Breweries Limited. She was a kind and compassionate wife and mother who inculcated the values of hard work, dedication, and humility into her children from an early age. Her home education was the platform that John and his siblings used to launch themselves into successful careers.

No wonder the in-law of political royalty is hell-bent on honouring her memory with a grand ceremony that will shake Edo State to its foundations. The burial proceedings will commence with a vigil mass at the Abebe family residence in Abia Quarters, Iruekpen, Edo State at 5 pm. This will be followed by the requiem mass the next day by 12 noon at the Stella Maris Catholic Church, Iruekpen. The grand reception will take place immediately after.

With his stature in the business world garnered over decades of uninterrupted achievement, not to mention his connections in the corridors of power, it is a given that the burial will be well attended by who’s who of high society, captains of industry and top political power brokers.

John Abebe is the first Nigerian in deep offshore oil exploration. He successfully brought British Petroleum and Statoil into the Nigerian oil scene in 1991. He is a distinguished Alumni award winner of the University of Lagos and the first and only African and Nigerian to be awarded the Lifetime Achievement award of the International Cricket Council.

The late Madam Theresa Abebe was the mother of Stella Obasanjo, the late former first lady from 1999 until her death in October 2005 following complications from a surgery in Puerto Banús, Marbella, Spain. She died a month before she was due to celebrate her 60th birthday.