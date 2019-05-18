Winlot Global Takes Sports Bet to New Level with Ghana King

Nigeria’s foremost sporting public online lottery company, Winlot Global Resources, records another first with the launch of its Winlot Ghana King.

According to the Head of Marketing, Mr. Ayodele Soyombo, Ghana King offers players more money and a higher chance of winning and it is based on the popular Ghana Games played from Monday to Saturday.

Ghana King is the first of its kind in the world! It’s neither Winlot 5/90 regular nor 10/90 nor Double Chance but king, Ghana King.

Unlike normal 5/90 game where players play Direct 2,3,4,5 bet or perm the numbers and winner can be declared only from first 5 drawn balls , Ghana King provide 10 Result numbers for similar bet which include first 5 drawn balls and last 5 drawn balls together which is also referred to as winning and machine numbers respectively.

Ghana King and other Winlot games can be played only on Winlot POS terminals in Lagos State; where Winlot operates solely and is duly licensed by the Lagos State Lotteries Board.

Soyombo added that with Winlot’s innovation in games and technology it has been able to create employment for over thousands of agents, sponsorship of soccer tournaments, support the community by providing free health care services and also partnering with the Rotary Club to provide amenities like free Benches and desks to schools.

He described the new Ghana King as an innovative platform targeted at creating bigger opportunities for players and agents. This according to him is in line with the company’s mission of providing world class lottery service to all stakers and competitor in the industry.

Winlot believes the Ghana King will further strengthen its hold on the market by offering players more than other operators and also giving agents a new stream of income. This is another first for Winlot after being the first lottery company to go fully online and launch a lottery software application in Nigeria.