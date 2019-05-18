Sacked Ekiti Workers Protest, Beg Fayemi

Workers whose appointments were terminated by the Ekiti State Government on Wednesday have staged a peaceful protest to appeal to Governor Kayode Fayemi to rescind the decision. The protesters were the 568 primary and secondary school teachers employed by Governor Ayodele Fayose among the 2,000 employed after the July 14,2018 elections. They stormed the Teaching Service Commission located within the State Secretariat complex at about 8.30a.m., where they flaunted their letters of appointments to convince the people that they were legitimate workers. The Commissioner for Information, Muyiwa Olumilua on Wednesday revealed government’s intention to sack the 2,000 workers and others whose appointments contravened the law. Addressing newsmen on the contentious issue, the spokesman of the sacked workers, Mr. Olawole Ganiyu, said contrary to the pronouncement made by government that they were employed illegally that their appointments were in line with the civil service rule.

He said :” During the Fayose-led government, we were at home when vacancies were advertised. We paid N1000 to buy forms . We wrote examinations and sat for interview. Scores of the examinations were pasted at TSC. Later, qualified people sat for interview and letters of appointments and posting were given to successful people. What was in our letters was that , we are to work for three months before getting salaries , but we have not been paid a dime since eight months ago. Government must be passionate. We were born and brought up here in Ekiti. Most of us have relocated to our schools and worked hard. Some of us even resigned from our previous places of work to take up these appointments” .