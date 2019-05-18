Olowa of Igbara-Oke Appoints Special Assistant on NGOs

The Paramount Ruler and Prescribed Authority, Olowa of Igbara-Oke kingdom, Oba Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede, has appointed Mrs. Yinka Odedele, a pastor, as his Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organisations and Intergovernmental Relations.

A statement signed by his chief press secretary, Ayodeji M. Owolabi, said the Olowa of Igbara-Oke kingdom, in his letter to Odelele, dated May 10, 2019, described her appointment as putting a round peg in a round hole.

The statement said Oba Agbede noted that with her vast experience in NGOs, and her knowledge of the systems, he was “optimistic that our town and citizens stand a chance to benefit from better opportunities from local and international NGOs and other supporting agencies.”

The monarch enjoined her to see the appointment as another opportunity to put in her best in the delivery of her professional services towards the development of Igbara-Oke.

While congratulating her, Oba Agbede also assured her of his unflinching support and contributions of all sons and daughters of Igbara-Oke kingdom both home and abroad towards achieving success in the course of her given assignment.