Nosiere Primary School Takes Home Delta Headmaster’s Cup

Azuka Ogujiuba

After defeating Destiny Primary School, Ughelli in the finals, Nosiere Primary School, Agbor, has won the Delta State Headmaster’s Cup.

The competition which was a part of the Delta State School Sports Festival, took place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Wednesday.

The event which had some dignitaries present, also had the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as its Special Guest of Honour.

Young star, Innocent Emmanuel who helped Nosiere Primary School take home the trophy after scoring in the tenth minute, was named the competition’s Most Valuable Player.

Being the overall winner, Nosiere smiled to the bank with the sum of N1million as each player got twenty thousand naira cash prize.

In addition to this, Nosiere also got a new coaster bus and will represent the state at the Channels Kids Cup in Lagos next month.

As first the runner up, Destiny Primary School was given N750,000 cash prize while their players got N15,000 each.

Talking about the Headmaster’s Cup and how it was revived two years ago while the School Sports Festival got resuscitated this year after seven years , his excellency, governor Okowa said the State government will ensure the continuity of the sporting activities .

He said: “I am so excited about these competitions; we started with the Principal Cup three years ago and then Headmaster’s Cup now we have the festival. I can assure you that we will continue to have these competitions in the next four years of my tenure.

“We have the responsibility of not allowing our kids lost their talent in the process of schooling by not exposing them to competitions. We are happy about the talents discovered here and we hope to see them at the top soon.”

Also speaking on the sustainability of the festival, Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary School Education, Chiedu Ebie said;

“The essence of this festival is to discover talents; the athletes that will represent Delta State and the Youth Games in Ilorin have been discovered here, we took our time to put this competition together and we make sure it continues to take place,” he said.

Congratulations to all the winning schools as well as the entire participants.