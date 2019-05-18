FG: We Have Credible Evidence PDP, Atiku are Planning to Subvert Govt

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Federal Goverment has said it has credible evidence the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, are planning to subvert government and cause mayhem in the country.

Government however said security agencies were alert to their responsibilities and would not sit by and allow anyone to reverse the gains of democracy under any guise.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who made this remarks on Saturday, said the alarm the government raised a few days ago, that the PDP and its presidential candidate were doing everything possible to sabotage the Buhari

Administration, was credible.

“As you are aware, a few days ago we raised the alarm that either by themselves or via their proxies, the PDP and its presidential candidate are doing everything possible to sabotage the Buhari Administration, generally overheat the polity and make Nigeria seemingly ungovernable. Of course you are aware of similar alarms that have been raised by the police, the military and the DSS.

“Our interventions are based on credible evidence, and no government with the kind of evidence that we have, of plans to subvert the power of the state, attack the nation’s economic live wire and generally unleash mayhem on the polity, will keep quiet. The security agencies are all alert to their responsibilities and will not sit by and allow anyone to reverse the gains of our democracy under any guise,” the minister said at the 12th Annual Lai Mohammed Ramadan Lecture in Oro, Kwara State.

Mohammed noted that “since the government and the security agencies raised the alarm, pseudo and partisan analysts had teamed up with the spokesmen for the main opposition party and its presidential candidate to either exhibit their ignorance or to engage in red herring and name calling.”

He however said that the government woukd neither be distracted nor be dissuaded.

The Minister called on all Nigerians to pray for ”our dear country, to pray for peace and unity”, especially as the May 29th inauguration of the President approaches.

In his remarks, the Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, spoke on the challenges of food security in the country and urged government at all levels and the communities to support and promote peaceful co-existence among all those involved in food production.

“The food system itself is threatened across the length and breadth of the country because the participants in the food chain – the farmers; the fishermen; those in the livestock sector – all are challenged that they cannot find enough resources be it land, fresh water or grass in order to undertake and continue to support food production in the way they hitherto.

“So that brings a sense of urgency for us in the leadership, either at the local government level or state government or the federal

government and community leaders to quickly address our minds on how we can support all the groups to cooperate with each other and focus their mind so that production can be increased,” he said.

Earlier, the lecturer, the Chief Imam of Olorunsigo central mosque, Ilorin, Alhaji Mohammed Saliu Olorire, urged the Muslims to love one another.

He said it was through such steps the faithful can have a good hereafter.

The cleric also used the occasion to call on the incoming administration in the state to be alive to their promises so as to better the lots of the people.

He however lauded the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Mohammed, for his doggedness at ensuring the electoral victory of APC in the state.

Dignitaries at the occasion included the Minister of Communication, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu; Member of the House of Representatives from Ekiti/Ifelodun/Isin/Oke-ero federal constituency, Hon. Olwuyi Ajuloopin; National President, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Alhaji Najim Yasin; the Kwara State Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Bashir Bolarinwa, and other party stalwarts and traditional rulers.