Cult War Claims Four Lives in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



A cult-related crisis has claimed the lives of four persons at Afokpella in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Information from the area yesterday indicated that the latest crisis was as a result of a reprisal attack which led to the burning down and destruction of 10 buildings in the area.

A resident of the community, Mr. Ahmed Seidu said that the killing was as a result of misunderstanding between members of rival cults groups in the community.

“The crisis escalated when one of the leaders of the cult groups was shot dead, thereby causing a show of force by the rival groups.

“Since Monday, we have been living in fear hoping that the situation will be brought under control by the security agencies,” Seidu lamented.

The Chairman of the council, Mr. Aremiyau Momoh who visited the community said 10 buildings had been razed.

Momoh said the council had impose curfew from 8p.m. to 6a.m. in the community until the situation was brought under control.

He said, “The cult crisis have led to killing of four persons and destruction of 10 buildings in the community.

“The police have commenced investigation and very soon those who are found wanting will be brought to book.

“The community is now devoid of its usual busy commercial activities as residents have gone into hiding for fear of attack while the police are on ground doing their investigation.

“As the chairman of the council, i have imposed curfew between 8pm to 6am in the community and anyone found wanting at this hour would be arrested and handed over to the security agencies.

When contacted the Edo Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Chidi Nwanbuzor on the matter, he said that the command was not aware of the situation.

“We don’t have that report in our command, I will have to get across to the Divisional Police Officer DPO of Okpella on this development,” he said.