Benin Club Golf Section Aglow for Aniya, Atuk Retirement

Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS) will come alive once again today for the Umaru Aniya and Timothy Atuk Retirement Golf Kitty teeing-off at the club golf course, GRA, Benin City, Edo State.

A member of the organising committee, Princess Habiibah Oyarekhua, in a chat noted that the Kitty is being organised by the Committee of Friends and Golfers of the duo, having come together as one big golf family to honour them with a befitting retirement golf tournament at the club.

Oyarekhua, who is also the club lady captain explained that no fewer than 70 golfers across Nigeria would tee-off at the one day kitty in honour of Umaru, former secretary of the section, and Dr. Atuk, having put in statutory years in service at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Oyarekhua, as fondly called said: “The two retirees are great golfers, having paid their dues in the game. They deserved to be honoured for their various roles towards the development of golf in the club and in Nigeria.

“This tournament is significant to us in the club, because for them to have served meritoriously in an organisation, and retired peacefully, is worth celebrating. The love of golf is what binds all of us together as one big happy golfing family,” she said.

Prizes and trophies will be presented to golfers in all categories, both men and ladies, veteran, and super veteran category. It is going to be an exciting and competitive all through the day.