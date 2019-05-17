Signal Alliance Launches Platform for SMEs

As part of plans to improve small and medium scale businesses in Nigeria, Signal Alliance, a leading system integrator, has launched its newest product, CloudGo.

The product, which is built on Microsoft cloud, comprises of digital workplace tools bundled with managed support.

Stating this during the launch in Lagos yesterday, the Chief Technology Officer, Signal Alliance, Uchechi Nwaukwa said the value delivered by the solution was the power to engage customers, reduced cost on information technology infrastructure, enhanced collaboration and improved productivity.

He said: “Huge investment in IT Infrastructure, upgrade challenges, data protection, security and disaster recovery form the core of major challenges faced by SMEs. Hence, an efficient and secure solution that enhances the way employees communicate, collaborate and scale innovate solutions for the business, becomes an inevitable need.

“CloudGo users can benefit from Microsoft services, tools, methodologies to determine business direction, and implement communication, collaboration, and data-based services that can change the way your employees work together,” he said.

Nwaukwa explained that cloud migration, adoption and onboarding training, consumption analytics dashboard, managed support and cyber assessment were all managed support services bundled in CloudGo to provide a robust modern digital workplace for businesses.