ORS Excites Hairstylists

Organic Root Stimulator (ORS) produced by African Consumer Care Limited last weekend honoured hairstylists who make artful hairstyles possible during the 2019 National Hairstylists Appreciation Day held in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Business Head, Sub-Saharan Africa region, Mr Sanjay Kashyap said apart from celebrating and honouring these very key stakeholders, ORS has also made it a duty to train hair stylists every quarter adding that the hair brand has trained 32,000 hairstylists across the 36 states in Nigeria per quarter on active education, trends and proper use of ORS products.

“We are also using this platform to entrench our strong partnerships and rollout our activity calendar for the year with the national and state chapters of invited hair associations across the country.

“Today is not only about celebrating but a lasting partnership with the ORS brand to drive expert hair care practices, product knowledge amongst a cross section of hairstylists, present,” he told teeming hairstylists who attend the event from 19 states.

Speaking further on his brand’s effort to entrench best hair care practice amongst hair professionals across Nigeria, Kashyap said the brand is driving best hair care practice at the state and national levels of the hairstylist associations, via education support.

“We are driving best hair care practices at both state and national chapters, through active education support at accredited LABHCA and NASHCO Hair Institutes, where we teach the students on latest hair care trends, practices and product usage to guarantee the best results,” he said.

At an event that had in attendance over 100 hairstylists from Lagos, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, Delta, Abia, Enugu and other 12 states, hairstylists lauded the ORS brand for its support through active education and product usage.

Reinforcing the stylists’ position, the President of Lagos State Barbers, Hairdressers, Cosmetologists Association (LABHCA), Mrs. Ijaoba Oladipupo said it is an excellent programme that should be sustained.

She urged the ORS brand to ensure the appreciation day is done annually so that it will continue to foster comradeship among the stylists as the brand will use the platform to introduce new products and innovation to them.

Oladipupo however charged ORS to issue certificate to those the brand has trained in order to reassure their customers that they are well trained to handle and use ORS brands.

Corroborating LABHCA boss, the President of National Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists (NASHCO), Mrs. Abahare Surat extolled ORS’ partnership with the hair professionals and urged other products to emulate their footprint.