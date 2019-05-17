Ogun Community Seeks Govt Protection from Hoodlums

Oluchi Chibuzor

Members of the Freeman Estate Loburo, Community Development Association (CDA) in Mowe, Ogun State, has solicited for the state government support to address security issues which they said are threatening their existence.

The residents of the CDA have also complained that hoodlums in the area are terrorising them as a result of proximity of the community to the Lagos Ibadan expressway.

This was noted in a statement issued made available to THISDAY by the Chairman of the CDA, Dr. Olayemi Olufemi, in which he insisted that the community is currently experiencing security challenges despite their individual efforts in solving the menace.

He said this had however prompted the association to hire trained personnel, but has still not yielded the expected result, considering the economic disparity of the residents, couple with the heavy influx of young people migrating to the community.

According to him, “We are faced with harassment from hoodlums as a result of the proximity of the area to the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Although we are gradually overcoming it due to our coordinated efforts to hire trained security personnel as recommended by the state, we still need the state government support to protect lives and property from criminal elements in the community.

“Also, there are no government facilities or utility services in the area, whatever development we have is private-driven which has aided the mitigation and influx of young people to settle down in a low profile environment like ours. Religious activities also have often causes heavy traffic on the expressway which has equally affected us negatively.”

The statement has meanwhile noted that the association conducted election into various elective positions in the CDA with Dr. Olufemi re-elected as the chairman for the second time running while Mr. Odufuye Adeyinka won the Vice-Chairman position and the Secretary is Mr. Obisesan Olakunle.