Luxuria Lifestyle International Magazine Sets Eyes on Nigeria

Vanessa Obioha

One of the world’s leading luxury lifestyle e-magazine, Luxuria Lifestyle International and premium events groups are expanding their global operations into Nigeria while forming an exciting new joint venture with the Hole19 luxury retail group, based in Abuja.

With offices in 10 countries, Luxuria Lifestyle International is renowned as an all-encompassing guide to the affluent lifestyle, including informative and interesting articles on the world’s most luxurious products and services, together with industry news, reviews and editorial features. They also create world class business to consumer events for connoisseurs of luxury, corporate businesses and wealthy consumers from around the globe.

According to Kevin Rose, CEO of Luxuria Lifestyle International, “with the fast-moving world of luxury digital media and the growing need for premium companies to promote themselves to the required level of audience and to access new pre-qualified clients, we are delighted to be partnering with the Hole19 team to bring our premium e-magazine and luxury events business into Nigeria.”

Luxuria Lifestyle’s business model in Nigeria’s will be include three new divisions: A new high- profile luxury lifestyle Nigerian online e-magazine featuring, reviewing and reporting about the world of luxury in Nigeria with a local and global reach; a new Nigerian business to consumer events; and seminar division, bringing together the country’s finest brands to allow them to easily connect and reach each other’s pre-qualified clients, luxury press, celebrities, VIPs and the country’s top social media influencers.

Additionally, a new Luxuria Lifestyle strategic partnership programme with a personal account manager and an annual fee, to provide a professional and structured gateway for luxury brands in Nigeria and from around the world to meet and market their products and services to wealthy consumers throughout the country.

Luxuria Lifestyle recent event in Dubai included 35 premium brands and over 250 VIP guests and was sponsored by Bentley, Panerai Watches, Red Bull, McLaren Supercars, Execujet Private Jets, Gamma Aviation and many other leading luxury marques.

On its part, Hole19 Group and its subsidiaries have in the twenty-five years built its business interests around luxury retail such as golf products retail and distribution, supply logistics and outsourcing services including real estate and media. It is headquartered in Abuja-Nigeria with offices / boutiques in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Uyo, and Geneva, Switzerland.

Aderemi Ajidahun CEO of Hole19 Group and Zakaa Retail Stores said, “having followed Luxuria Lifestyle’s recent fast pace growth and continued global success and seen some of the superb international luxury events they have organized with many of the world’s leading brands, it was a very simple choice for my group to partner with them to enter the Nigerian luxury market.

“Together we will be creating an exciting new business in Nigeria where my collection of luxury brands will work closely with other high- end companies through our new Nigerian luxury lifestyle E-magazine and consumer event division, with a joint goal of reaching new local and global pre- qualified clients.”