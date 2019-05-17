Kemi Lala Akindoju Premiers Short Film in Paris Film Festival

Vanessa Obioha

At the recently held Paris Short Film Festival, actress and producer Kemi Lala Akindoju premiered her new short film ‘Fine’ during the Nollywood week of the festival.

Produced by her Make It Happen Production, the film which was co-written and directed by Odenike shows the successful side of women supporting women through depression, anxiety, and other symptoms of mental illness. It tells the story of a young successful woman who seems to have her life under control publicly, but deep within she was beaten and battered by depression. The film is considered timely as it coincides with the commemoration of the Mental Health Awareness Month which is celebrated every May.

The short film stars Kemi Lala Akindoju, Tiere Osundilire, Odenike, and Jennifer Alegieuno.

The actress also performed the original soundtrack for the film which is produced by Mela.