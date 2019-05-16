Senate Confirms Reappointment of Emefiele as CBN Gov

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the reappointment of Mr Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This is sequel to the presentation of the report of the Senator Adebayo Ibrahim-led Senate Committee on Banks, Insurance and other Financial Institutions that screened the nominee.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on May 8 submitted the name of Emefiele to the Senate for the renewal of his second and last five year tenure as CBN Governor.

The Senate at plenary on Tuesday referred the President’s letter to the Banking committee for further legislative action.

The Committee thereafter screened Emefiele on Wednesday and recommended him for reappointment as CBN Governor.

Details later…