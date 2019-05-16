Probe N14tn Corruption Allegation under Your Watch, PDP Tells Buhari

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to order investigation into the alleged corruption and treasury looting, under his watch, which allegedly to over N14 trillion before the May 29 expiration of his first term in office.

The main opposition party also said that the presidency should explain the circumstances surrounding the alleged corruption in the handling of the N2.6 trillion oil subsidy regime, particularly the alleged N58 hidden tax per litre, which Nigerians have continued to bear since the fuel price increased from PDP-subsidised cost of N87 to presumably unsubsidised cost of N145.

It also alluded to the reported stealing of N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil using 18 unregistered companies, allegedly linked to members of the cabal at the presidency.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement yesterday,

insisted that Buhari must show his integrity by opening up his tenure for investigation, the same way his presidency is demanding of other elected officials in the legislature and state governments across the country.

“The Buhari Presidency should order investigation into the whereabouts of N9 trillion ($25billion) allegedly stolen in his Ministry of Petroleum Resources, through under-hand oil contracts as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo.

“President Buhari should allow an investigation into the alleged looting of over N40 billion Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) funds; the over N45 billion allegedly looted from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS); the alleged siphoning of $322 million repatriated funds; the alleged extortion of N1.2 billion through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, as well as the billions stolen under the ‘tradermoni’ project, among others.

“Unless Mr. President has something to hide, he should within the next 14 days, allow for an independent inquest into these allegations of corruption,” he added.

The party equally challenged the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption, (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, to help the country by advising Buhari to present his stewardship for investigation for alleged corruption, instead of his (Sagay) unnecessary fixation on court rulings on Rivers State.

Ologbondiyan stated categorically that the Buhari-led APC administration is going down in history as the most corrupt administration ever, “a stinking sanctuary of treasury thieves that thrives in manipulation, deception and official concealment.”

He added that it was totally unpardonable that Buhari, despite his touted integrity and zero tolerance for corruption, not only superintended over an administration that reeks and wallows in corruption, but also refused to allow any investigation into earth shaking corruption under his watch.