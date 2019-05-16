Inlaks, Temenos to Drive Digital Transformation

Stories by Emma Okonji

ICT infrastructure and systems integrator, Inlaks, in partnership with Temenos, one of the leading banking software companies are set to implement the digital transformation strides of Vista Group.

The Vista Bank is a challenger bank with the vision of building a world-class Pan-African Financial institution.

Implementing the Temenos software is expected to support Vista Banks’ innovative strategy of generating new products and services speedily to cater to for its operating market.

thi, thus enabling the company to dominate by providing its customers with market-leading services through enhanced functionality and digital channels while conducting its banking operations.

Announcing the initiative in Lagos recently, the Managing Director Africa Operations at Inlaks, Mr. Femi Adeoti, said: “As a Temenos partner for over 20 years, it is our delight to provide best in class digital banking solutions to Vista Bank via Temenos who has held the number one position for core banking solutions according to IBS ranking for 18 years running.

“Inlaks as a company thrives on providing innovative solutions that enable our customers adapt and stand out in the ever-evolving landscape of financial technology”.

Also, Managing Director Middle East and Africa at Temenos, Jean-Paul Mergeai, said: “We look forward to working as a close strategic technology partner of the bank as it realises its goal of building a world-class pan-African financial institution group in addition to driving both economic development and financial inclusion in Africa.

“With Temenos’ market-leading, cloud-agnostic, cloud-agnostic technology the bank will be in an ideal position to meet their commitment of providing cutting-edge digital banking solutions, as well as innovative products and services, aimed at satisfying the unique needs of their customers.”

According to him, “This partnership further strengthens Temenos’ long-standing presence in West Africa where for years our real-time and scalable banking software has been helping financial institutions address their evolving customer demands and regulatory requirements.”