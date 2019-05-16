Danbatta to Provide Leading Insight, Policy Direction At Tech Forum

Emma Okonji

Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Danbatta, is billed to provide leading insight and policy direction on a number of topical issues, trending technologies and innovations, at the 10th edition of the eWorld Forum and Awards.

This follows the NCC’s identification with the forum, which enters its 10th year.

The NCC’s endorsement of the forum comes on the heel of a similar one from the Association of Licensed Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ALTON).

Director General Delta State Innovation Hub, Chris Uwaje and the newly elected President of Nigerian Internet Registration Association (NiRA), Muhammed Rudman have also signaled their approval to participate in the panel discussions that follow the lead papers. They join NCC’s Danbatta and ALTON’s Gbenga Adebayo.

Also to provide rich content and different perspectives to the discussions are the former Technical Head of Glo Mobile, and now CEO of ExpertTeam, Mr. Aremu Olajide, and the CEO of Paradigm Initiatives, Mr. Gbenga Sesan.

The theme of this year’s forum is: Nigeria’s Roadmap to Broadband Everywhere.

The eWorld Forum’s 10th edition, which will be held in June this year, is coming at a time when the Global Broadband Commission is calling on nations and agencies to make investment in digital infrastructure a top priority in order to achieve the goal of connecting the remaining half of the global population.

The Commission is also asking that regulatory framework, which encourages competition and innovation that benefits consumers, should be encouraged to give confidence and certainty for investment, while penetration, connectivity and convergence should be promoted

Publisher of eWorldNews and CEO of Ajomedia, organisers of the event, Mr. Aaron Ukodie, said discussions at the forum would focus around the trending talks on broadband and the 5G evolution and the various arguments and viewpoints that attend to the new technology platform.

Perspectives on smart cities and hotspots everywhere vision would be given, and more light would be shed on the state of the Infracos and the last mile vision, Ukodie said.