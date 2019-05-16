CISLAC Lauds Bande’s Appointment as President of UNGA

Ugo Aliogo

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and CISLAC Global have commended the recent appointment of the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Prof. Tijjani Bande, as the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A statement made available to THISDAY by the Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Rafsanjani, noted that the appointment was well-deserved, adding that CISLAC Nigeria and CISLAC Global are convinced that the appointment was an appreciation of Bande’s wealth of experience.

The statement added that the appointment revealed the confidence Nigeria and the international community reposes on him and the remarkable legacy lived by his leadership as the Director-General of the Centre African de Formation et de Recherche Administrative pour le Development (CAFRAD), Tangier, Morocco; Vice Chancellor Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto State; Director-General of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru Plateau state and others.

Rafsanjani in the statement said: “We also consider the appointment as an endorsement of his competence and commitment in contributing to political and socio-economic development and integration at Nigeria, Africa and global levels which were proven in his decades of priceless service in both public and private sectors.

“We recall and commend Bande’s profound interest and patriotic involvement hitherto in enhanced mutual integration and interaction among Government of Nigeria, international community, electorate, civil society and development partners on issues affecting the national, regional, continental and global social sector investment, equal opportunity, and good governance.”