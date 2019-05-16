Buhari Inaugurates Ecological Control Projects in Abuja

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated erosion control projects in Lugbe and Wuye district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This, followed the untold hardship due to environment degradation arising from flooding and erosion menace in the area.

The President who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, while inaugurating and handing over the police sign post and road improvement works in Lugbe and and gully erosion control project in Wuye, said the projects were part of the numerous emergency ecological intervention projects across the country awarded by the through the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) Tender Board on May 28, 2018.

According to him, “The project was intended to provide culverts and reinforced concrete drainages to properly channel waste/flood water into a safe discharge point, thereby preventing erosion and flooding within the community and to protect lives and property.

“The community was experiencing untold hardship due to environmental degradation adding from flooding band erosion menace which necessitated this prompt intervention from the federal government.”

Buhari added that the federal government’s execution of project’s across the country also demonstrates the sincerity of purpose of Muhammadu Buhari led administration towards enriching justice, equity and fair play to all and sundry.

He stressed that having successfully completed this project, the standard of living of the people in the community and its environs would be enhance.

The president added that this would at the same time reduce dangers that had been experienced in recent times, saying that at this critical point of nation building and economic recovery that there was no doubt that the project would provide a window of opportunities for economic growth of the community.

While at Wuye, where he inaugurated and handed over the gully erosion and flood control works at the Federal Government Boys College, Wuye, to the school authority, Buhari stressed that having successfully completed this project, there was no doubt that the school environment would be greatly safeguarded, dangers to lives and properties of the staff and students would be reduced and at the same time learning would also be greatly enhanced.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, EFO, Dr. Habiba Lawal, said the project was initiated through a request to the EFO by the Lugbe community in order to arrest the continuous erosion and flood menace in this part of Lugbe and to avoid further environmental degradation, loss of lives and property.

She it that the timely completion of the project was made possible through the effort of the project contractor, Messrs Masarki Nigeria Limited, who had work tirelessly to ensure minimum loss of time in the project implementation schedule and prompt honouring of all contractual obligations by the EFO.

Lawal added: “The Commissioning and handing over of the project to the benefiting community is expected to achieve the dual purpose of enabling the boost community and to take over the project, to ensure its maintenance and sustainability. The resources which the federal government had committed must not be allowed to waste.”

Also, the representative of Masarki Nigeria limited Mr. Michael Chidi, said the 1.5km road with drains on both sides was in a terrible state before the intervention of the federal government, adding that the project has really saved a lot of lives.

He added that it took the company six months before the project was completed.