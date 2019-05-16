30,000 FCT Residents Benefit from Africare Malaria Intervention

Martins Ifijeh

Africare, a non-profit organisation has reached no fewer than 30,000 residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja with the 2019 ‘Power Forward’ Malaria Awareness Programme aimed at eradicating the disease in the country.

The Officer in Charge, Africare Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Adah, made this known during its outreach in Kobi Community of Abuja Municipal Area Council.

The programme, which was implemented by Africare in partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA), was supported by ExxonMobil.

Speaking during the outreach in Kobi, Adah noted that the programme was part of activities to mark the 2019 malaria day which held April 25.

According to him, “Nigeria represents about 25 per cent of the malaria burden in the world. So it is important that we all take the issue of malaria very seriously.”

The officer- in-charge said Kobi community was chosen because of the high burden of malaria in the community.

He said, “If you go to the clinic you will find out that malaria prevalence is very high, we are here to sensitise this community, to let them know that malaria is treatable and preventable. We will reach 30,000 people and conduct free test to 500 people.

“We will also distribute free treated nets to pregnant women and children under the age of five. The treated net we are distributing today is very effective against mosquitoes. Sleeping under a treated net will prevent about 50 per cent of malaria cases in a year.”

Also speaking, a representative of NBA, Tunde Adekola, said the ‘Power Forward’ Malaria Awareness Programme which is in its sixth year has been key in reducing malaria burden in the FCT.

According to Adekola, at least 6000 treated nets have been distributed and about 3,000 people have been given free test and treatment.

“The NBA will keep partnership and support Africare and ExxonMobil in the fight against malaria,” he assured.

Meanwhile, a chief in the community, Mr. Audu Kaura said the outreach will help improve the health conditions of the residents.

“I appreciate Africare, ExxonMobil and NBA for choosing this community and the efforts they are making to see that we are healthy,” he said.