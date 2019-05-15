Police Barricade All Roads to Presidential Election Tribunal

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The police on Wednesday barricaded all roads leading to the Court of Appeal, Abuja, venue of the presidential election petition tribunal, forcing commuters around the Federal Secretariat and Force headquarters to seek alternative routes.

The blockade may not be unconnected with the call by the Peoples Democratic Party on the chairman of the five member panel, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, to recuse herself from the petition over allegations of bias.

Recall also that at the inaugural sitting of the panel, scores of protesters had besieged the venue of the tribunal, with placards urging the tribunal to do justice in the matter.

At about 9.20am when our Correspondent got to the venue, stern looking policemen and officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) had cordoned off the area, screening and interrogating anyone seeking to access the tribunal.

Journalists with ID cards were however given access to the premises including robed legal practitioners.

As at the time of filing this report, already seated at the tribunal are PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, and former EFCC chairman, Nuhu Ribadu, representing Buhari.

