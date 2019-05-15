Don Seeks Inclusion of Internet as Subject in Schools

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A former Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuemeka Onukaogu has called for the inclusion of internet as a separate subject in schools.

Onukaogu, who spoke during the presentation of a book, ‘New Media and African Society’, edited by Prof. Kate Omenugha and two others, said teaching internet as a separate subject in schools will equip students for the secular society.

“We need to expose our children to what to encounter in the society, the use of the social media and others. We have to warn them of the uncouth languages people use in the social media and also help them to avoid such languages.

“Internet should be taught as a subject in schools. Internet literacy should be made a vital part of our education,” Onukaugu said while reviewing the book.

In her remarks, Omenugha said the book was co-authored by 28 scholars across Africa and touches on the everyday use of the internet and how it affects the society.

“Our lives today bother much on the use of the internet and I felt that for us to tell ourselves the truth, we needed to know the advantages of the internet and to also remind ourselves that the advantages outweigh the disadvantages, and also highlight how the internet can be used positively.”

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, who was represented by the Head of Service, Harry Uduh, said the book is worthy of being owned by every

adult that uses the internet in Africa, promising that the state government will distribute copies to schools and libraries.