Court Declares Appointment of New Emirs in Kano Invalid,  Orders Parties to Maintain Status Quo

A Kano State High Court sitting in Ungogo on Wednesday declared the appointment and the installation of four new emirs by the Kano State government invalid.

The presiding judge, Justice Nasiru Saminu, ordered a return to status quo pending the hearing of the suit against the appointment of the emirs.

The state High Court had on May 10, issued an exparte order restraining the balkanisation of Kano Emirate and installation of new emirs.

Despite the subsisting High Court order, the Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had gone ahead to issue appointment letters and presented staff of office to the new emirs.

Similarly, a House of Assembly member representing Gwarzo constituency, Rabiu Sale Gwarzo, had filed a suit challenging the creation of the new emirates.

The plaintiff was represented by his counsel, A. B. Mahmud (SAN), while the defendants were represented by the Kano State Attorney General, Mr. Ibrahim Muktar.

The defendants in the suit include the governor, Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Clerk of the Assembly, the Commissioner for Justice and government printer.