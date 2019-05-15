Author of Petition against Onnoghen Accuses CJN, NJC of Shielding Corrupt Judges

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative (ARDI), the group that was involved in the case against the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has alleged that the National Judicial Council (NJC) under the headship of the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammadu, is providing soft landing for judges facing allegations of corruption.

Speaking to journalists yesterday in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of ARDI, Dennis Aghanya, said the group had observed a very worrisome trend in the manner that the NJC usually treats corruption petition against serving judges in the country.

Acccording to him, it appears that the NJC is only out to sweep corruption cases against judges under the carpet or in the alternative use its position to grant soft landing for the affected Judges.

ARDI said it decided to petition the NJC in its handling of the Kogi State House of Assembly recommendations, which urged the state Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajanah to step down for proper investigation on his indictment for alleged misconduct.

He said the bone of contention in the group’s petition against the NJC was its dissatisfaction over the manner the NJC is handling the petition submitted to it by the Kogi State governor on the sack of the State

Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajanah, for alleged gross misconduct.