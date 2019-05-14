US commends Obaseki’s transparency, as gov invites American companies to invest in agric, industries, tech

The United States Government has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for running a transparent and accountable governance model that attracts investors and assures greater opportunities for residents in the state.

This submission was made by Visiting American Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Mrs Whitney Baird, who noted that the governor has taken bold steps to curb irregular migration and human trafficking which was hitherto rampant in the state.

She said that the American government was an ally and partner in developing human capital, boosting investor confidence, and entrenching democratic values in the state.

Governor Obaseki, on his part, said since assuming office in the last two and the half years, he has focused on revamping basic education and teacher training; use of technology in the primary school curriculum and boosting investors’ confidence.

Noting that a lot of planning and resources have gone into improving rural infrastructure, primary health care and security in the state, the governor insisted that at the core of his governance model is the determination to ensure transparency and accountability in governance. He added that efforts are being strengthened to entrench global best practices in agriculture and food security for all citizens.

The governor used the opportunity to invite American firms to invest in Edo State, especially in the area of industries, manufacturing, solid minerals, agriculture and technological transfer.

He said the state was the right investment destination because it is home to one of the most educated, trainable young people in Nigeria, in addition to being a strategic logistics hub, with access to close to an 80-million population market within a 400 kilometer radius and less than 3 hour drive from major markets such as Lagos, Port Harcourt, Onitsha.

He also noted that Edo state is a major power generating hub, with close to 1,000 megawatts, a factor in production and security of investment.

The U.S envoy was accompanied to the session by the U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador W. Stuart Symington.