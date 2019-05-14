UBTH to Provide Heath-care Services at Okpekpe Race

University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), a premier and multi-specialty health care service provider in Nigeria nay West Africa is the latest body to join the race of providing services at the 7th IAAF silver label Okpekpe International 10km Road Race which holds next week Saturday in Okpekpe near Auchi in Estako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Darlington E. Obaseki, said the UBTH was delighted to be associated with an internationally recognised race which has brought so much attention to the hilly and rustic town of Okpekpe and has put Edo State on the map of the world as a destination of sort for sports.

“We at UBTH are delighted to be part of this historic race, the first road running event in Nigeria and West Africa to be granted a label status by the IAAF. We are particularly delighted that the heartbeat of the nation, Edo State is playing host to such an event,” said Obaseki.

The chief medical director has given UBTH’s commitment to ensuring the race is delivered without any casualties.

“The UBTH’s partnership will ensure participants at the race get free and quality healthcare before, during and after the race,” said Zak Amodu, the event’s Director of Organisation.

“We are grateful to the government of Edo State, particularly his excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki for providing the enabling environment for the race to thrive.

“We are also grateful to UBTH for associating with the race. We promise to deliver another world-class event come Saturday May 25 in Okpekpe,” said Amodu.