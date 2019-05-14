Sudan Delivers Fuel to Power Stations

Sudan said on Friday it has delivered fuel supplies to power stations and was working on solutions to a cash crisis, addressing some of the main triggers for mass protests that led to the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir last month.

General Ibrahim Jaber, a member of Sudan’s ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) also said that flour supplies were sufficient to cover the needs of the country of 40 million through the end of June.

The problems pose challenges to the TMC, set up after generals deposed Bashir and arrested him on April 11. Concern over the shortages increased ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which began last week. Consumption rises during Ramadan, when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.