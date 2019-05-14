PHED Restores Power to Port Harcourt 

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has said that it has completed repairs of faulty Elelenwo transmission station that led to outages in several parts of Port Harcourt.

PHED’s Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr John Onyi, announced this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

He said the station located in Elelenwo community supplied electricity to major economic areas of the city, including Onne Sea Port, and the Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone.

“We are happy to announce the restoration of Elenlenwo Transmission Station, which caused an outage that lasted for seven days.

“The station was discovered to have faulty direct connection and breaker which made it impossible to supply six outgoing 33/11 KV feeders at RSTV, Igbo Etche, Timber, Onne, Eleme and Elelenwo,” he said.

Onyi said that repair works were concluded by the company’s technical crew on May 13.

“So, as a result of the forced outage, customers at Oyigbo, Elelenwo, old Oyigbo, Onne, Eleme, Igbo Etche and some parts of Aba road were affected.

“PHED appreciates the patience of customers while the outage lasted. The company will continue to do its best to satisfy customers at all times,” the spokesman said.