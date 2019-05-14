NB Fetes Trade Partners

Nigerian Breweries Plc recently held its 2019 distributors award, to celebrate its esteemed business partners nationwide and for their performance in 2018. The event which was held in Abuja, was a platform for Nigerian Breweries Plc to reward outstanding distributors, announce new incentives for its trade partners, as well as receive feedback on its brands and innovations from its trade partners

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Managing Director, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel, stated that the company was excited to, “celebrate the great partnerships with its business associates that delivered an impressive performance in 2018,” reiterating that it would continue to strengthen the partnerships going into the future.

Bel noted that the theme of the award, ‘Celebrating Great Partnerships’ was conceived to recognise and reward the resilient performance of its partners in spite of the difficult operating environment.

He further stated that as part of the company’s plans to transform its route-to-market, it would be deploying some innovations across markets nationwide. He said that the company would be piloting new initiatives that would bring flexibility and comfort into how customers make their orders and in the process generate great efficiency.

In his remarks, the Sales Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Uche Unigwe, lauded the continuous support from distributors who have remained consistent in posting performances that add great value to the company.

He said” We are indeed very grateful for the support from our trade partners who have contributed a great deal through their performance to impact our business.

Though times are a bit challenging in the market, the partnership with our distributors and transporters has helped Nigerian Breweries Plc to consolidate its leadership in the category where all of its brands play.” he said.

The highlight of the event came when the distributors were rewarded.