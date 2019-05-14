Malabu Oil Deal: Court Strikes out Application to Stay Arrest of Adoke, Etete, Seven Others

Alex Enumah in Abuja

An FCT High Court in Jabi yesterday struck out an application seeking to stay an order, granting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) leave to arrest two ex-ministers, and seven others for their alleged involvement in the Malabu oil deal.

The EFCC charged a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Adoke and his Petroleum counterpart, Mr. Dan Etete for their alleged involvement in the mismanagement of $1.1 billion revenue tht accrued from the sale of an oil block to Malabu Oil and Gas Limited in 2011.

The charge filed on December 20, 2016 established a nine-count charge against the accused, saying they transferred $801.540 million from the federal government escrow account.

Justice Danlami Senchi of the court refused to grant the application in the suit No. FCT/HC/M/546/2019 on the grounds that the substantive suit was yet to be argued by the parties in the matter.

Justice Senchi had adjourned till June 11 to rule on all the motions and counter-motions before the court and for the parties to argue the substantive suit

According to the judge, any party willing to file further motions or applications, must do it on or before June 5.